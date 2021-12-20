(CNBC) Stocks could be volatile in the coming week, with thin volume exaggerating moves in both directions ahead of the Christmas holiday. The market was whipsawed in the past week, with the Nasdaq down about 2.9% since Monday and lagging the other major averages on a weekly basis. Technology stocks were at the center of major market swings, as investors reacted to the spreading omicron Covid variant and the Federal Reserve’s hawkish shift.
Market turbulence may be a theme in the holiday week as investors fret over omicron, the Fed
