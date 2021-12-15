(CNBC) Congressional Democrats passed a debt ceiling increase and sent it to President Joe Biden’s desk early Wednesday, the deadline that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned could mark the start of the first-ever U.S. default. The president is expected to sign the borrowing limit hike just hours before the Treasury Department forecasts it would exhaust its tools to pay the government’s bills — an outcome that could upend the U.S. economy.
House passes debt ceiling increase, sending it to Biden to avoid default hours before deadline
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.