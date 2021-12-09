(Opalesque) November was a sea of red for most of the Hedge Fund world, with only a handful posting monthly gains. Sub-sectors that were in positive territory for the month were the Equity Market Neutral Index advancing 0.77%, and the Distressed Securities Index gaining 0.76%. The Merger Arbitrage Index and the Emerging Markets MENA Index finished November just over the line into the win column.

To read this article: