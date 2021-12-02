Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Four out of Five Crypto Traders Say They Make Money

December 2, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) A study among crypto traders across six major economies who stake at least $5,000 a month, found 83% say they make money on their trading with 28% saying they have made a lot of money. The research by CloseCross , which is regulated under MIFID II rules, in the US, UK, France, Germany, India and Canada found average profits are more than $25,000 but 13% claim to have made more than $50,000 trading in digital assets.

