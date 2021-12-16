(CNBC) A former McKinsey partner has plead guilty to securities fraud for bets he made ahead of Goldman Sachs’ $2.2 billion acquisition of fintech lender GreenSky. Puneet Dikshit, 40, had been charged with insider trading last month. He was accused of using information gained in his role advising Goldman on the deal to place out-of-the money call option bets two days before the acquisition was announced, netting more than $450,000 in gains.

To read this article: