Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Elon Musk’s stock sales could total $18 billion by the end of year

December 15, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Elon Musk’s sale of $906 million in Tesla stock Monday brings him one step closer to his ultimate sales goal. The big question: what is the goal? Based on his November Twitter poll, Musk plans to sell 10% of his total Tesla shares. At the time, he owned just over 170 million shares, so theoretically he plans to sell about 17 million shares to fulfill his Twitter pledge.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. The Federal Reserve is expected to take a very big step toward its first rate hike
  2. House passes debt ceiling increase, sending it to Biden to avoid default hours before deadline
  3. CFTC Charges Puerto Rico Resident and His Firm for Misappropriation of Nonpublic Information and Fictitious Trading
  4. Elon Musk’s stock sales could total $18 billion by the end of year
  5. Fresh VIX spikes offer persistent opportunities for hedge funds

Search


Categories