(CNBC) Elon Musk’s sale of $906 million in Tesla stock Monday brings him one step closer to his ultimate sales goal. The big question: what is the goal? Based on his November Twitter poll, Musk plans to sell 10% of his total Tesla shares. At the time, he owned just over 170 million shares, so theoretically he plans to sell about 17 million shares to fulfill his Twitter pledge.

To read this article: