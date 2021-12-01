(Reuters) Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought more than a million shares of Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), a day after Jack Dorsey stepped down as the chief executive of the social networking site. ARK acquired 1.1 million Twitter shares worth $48.9 million at Tuesday’s closing price of $43.94, according to the firm’s daily trade report. They had lost 3.4% after opening lower.

