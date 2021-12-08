(CNBC) Asset manager BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) is adding Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) as custodians for its $2.3 trillion U.S. iShares exchange-traded funds, diversifying beyond long-time partner State Street Corp (STT.N). The world’s largest asset manager is also expected to add new service providers next year for the Ireland-based book of business for iShares.

