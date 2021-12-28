Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

A fintech expert’s top 6 crypto predictions: Bitcoin hitting $100,000 is ‘ambitious but hardly insane’

December 28, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) 2021 was a wild year for cryptocurrency. Despite bitcoin’s recent plunge, for example, its price has still risen by more than 70% in the past 52 weeks. More important, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have made tremendous strides, not just in valuation — today the cryptocurrency market capitalization is estimated at $2.5 trillion, more than double a year ago — but also in growing acceptance.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Hedge Fund Starboard Value builds 6.5% stake in GoDaddy, sending shares up 8%
  2. SEC Charges Five Russians in $80 Million Hacking and Trading Scheme
  3. Alphabet was the top Big Tech stock of the year — here’s why
  4. Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 hits another record high
  5. Holiday sales jumped 8.5%, Mastercard says, as shoppers shrug off higher prices

Search


Categories