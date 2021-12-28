(CNBC) 2021 was a wild year for cryptocurrency. Despite bitcoin’s recent plunge, for example, its price has still risen by more than 70% in the past 52 weeks. More important, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have made tremendous strides, not just in valuation — today the cryptocurrency market capitalization is estimated at $2.5 trillion, more than double a year ago — but also in growing acceptance.
A fintech expert’s top 6 crypto predictions: Bitcoin hitting $100,000 is ‘ambitious but hardly insane’
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.