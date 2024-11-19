Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

November 19, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Embattled server maker Super Micro Computer said on Monday that it’s hired BDO as its new auditor and submitted a plan to Nasdaq detailing its efforts to regain compliance with the exchange. The shares jumped 37% in extended trading. “This is an important next step to bring our financial statements current, an effort we are pursuing with both diligence and urgency,” Super Micro CEO Charles Liang said.

