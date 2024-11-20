(CNBC) Stock futures ticked higher on Wednesday morning, as investors looked toward a key earnings report from tech giant Nvidia. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up by 67 points, or about 0.15%. S&P 500 futures advanced 0.12%, while Nasdaq 100 futures inched higher by 0.09%. In after-hours action, shares of Comcast rose more than 2%. The telecommunications giant is expected to announce on Wednesday a spin off of its cable networks, including MSNBC and CNBC.
Stock futures tick higher as Wall Street gears up for Nvidia’s quarterly results
