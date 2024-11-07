Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Jeff Bezos, Sam Altman, Tim Cook and other tech leaders congratulate Trump on election win

November 7, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Leaders of major technology companies congratulated President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance on their victory in the U.S. presidential election Wednesday. The messages were similar, with CEOs remarking that they wish Trump success when he returns to the Oval Office, and look forward to working with his administration. Amazon founder and Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos celebrated Trump’s win in a post on X, calling it an “extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory.”

