(CNBC) Bitcoin resumed its climb on Tuesday, after taking a breather from its postelection rocket rally earlier in the session. The price of bitcoin was last higher by 2% at $89,338.20, according to Coin Metrics. It briefly touched $90,036.17 just before the stock market close, after quickly blowing through the $80,000 in the two days prior. Its price is expected by many investors to continue making fresh records on its way to $100,000 later this year.

