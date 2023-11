(CNBC) U.S. stock futures ticked higher on Wednesday. Futures tied to the S&P 500 rose 0.26%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures climbed 66 points, or 0.18%, while Nasdaq 100 futures also advanced 0.25%. Late Tuesday, the House of Representatives passed a bill to avert a government shutdown. The measure will go to the Senate for a vote.

