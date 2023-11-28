Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed as investors assess pause in November rally: Live updates

November 28, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures were flat Tuesday as traders analyzed the strong gains seen throughout November and the trading month nears its end. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added just 13 points, or 0.04%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were both near flat. Shares of Zscaler slid nearly 7% in after-hours action on Monday. The cloud security company maintained its expectations for fiscal 2024 billings of $2.52 billion to $2.56 billion.

