(CNBC) Stock futures were flat Tuesday as traders analyzed the strong gains seen throughout November and the trading month nears its end. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added just 13 points, or 0.04%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were both near flat. Shares of Zscaler slid nearly 7% in after-hours action on Monday. The cloud security company maintained its expectations for fiscal 2024 billings of $2.52 billion to $2.56 billion.

