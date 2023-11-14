Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Spot bitcoin ETF approval by the SEC is approaching… What that means for investors

November 14, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Last week, the price of bitcoin notched an 18-month high, climbing to $37,970, after BlackRock took first steps toward an ether ETF. The price of bitcoin has more than doubled since the start of 2023, but it’s still well below its November 2021 peak. At least nine asset management firms — including BlackRock, WisdomTree, Valkyrie and others — are waiting for Securities and Exchange Commission approval to issue a spot bitcoin ETF.

