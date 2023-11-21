Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Nvidia stock closes at all-time high, a day before earnings

November 21, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Shares of Nvidia closed up 2.3% at an all-time high, topping $504 on Monday. The record comes ahead of the company’s fiscal third-quarter results on Tuesday, when analysts are expecting to see revenue growth of over 170%. If that’s not astounding enough, the company’s forecast for the fiscal fourth quarter, according to LSEG estimates, is likely to show an even bigger number: almost 200% growth.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Kraken Charged for Operating as an Unregistered Securities Exchange, Broker, Dealer
  2. Stock futures are little changed after tech powers S&P 500 to fifth straight winning day: Live updates
  3. Short-Seller Chanos to close hedge funds after almost 40 years
  4. Nvidia stock closes at all-time high, a day before earnings
  5. Hundreds of OpenAI employees threaten to follow Altman to Microsoft unless board resigns

Search


Categories