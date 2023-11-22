(CNBC) Jeff Bezos is expected to be “aggressive” in selling more shares of Amazon.mBezos may sell as many as 8 million to 10 million shares, which would amount to more than $1 billion worth of stock, the according to sources. Shares of Amazon closed down about 1.5%. It comes after Bezos last week unloaded about $240 million worth of Amazon shares, according to financial filings.
Jeff Bezos ‘aggressive’ again Tuesday selling more Amazon stock after unloading shares last week
