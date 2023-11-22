Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Jeff Bezos ‘aggressive’ again Tuesday selling more Amazon stock after unloading shares last week

November 22, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Jeff Bezos is expected to be “aggressive” in selling more shares of Amazon.mBezos may sell as many as 8 million to 10 million shares, which would amount to more than $1 billion worth of stock, the according to sources. Shares of Amazon closed down about 1.5%. It comes after Bezos last week unloaded about $240 million worth of Amazon shares, according to financial filings.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. OpenAI brings Sam Altman back as CEO less than a week after he was fired by board
  2. Warren Buffett makes big donation before Thanksgiving, assures shareholders Berkshire is built to last
  3. Crypto Prices Fall as Binance Chief Pleads Guilty To DOJ Charges
  4. Binance warned VIP customers about law enforcement investigations, Treasury says
  5. Nvidia’s revenue triples as AI chip boom continues

Search


Categories