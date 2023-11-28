Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

E-commerce stocks rally after Black Friday shoppers spend record online

November 28, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Black Friday online spending reached a record $9.8 billion in the U.S., up 7.5% from a year earlier, according to Adobe Analytics. Online sales on Cyber Weekend, the days between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, surged 7.7% to $10.3 billion. Cyber Monday sales are expected to reach up to $12.4 billion, making it the biggest U.S. online shopping day of the year, according to Adobe.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are little changed as investors assess pause in November rally: Live updates
  2. Investors bet on Federal Reserve reaching the end of its rate hiking
  3. Billionaire George Soros to retire
  4. Echo Street Capital to return client cash
  5. E-commerce stocks rally after Black Friday shoppers spend record online

Search


Categories