(CNBC) Cisco shares were down as much as 13% in extended trading on Wednesday after the networking hardware maker issued a glum forecast for the current quarter and the full fiscal year. Revenue increased by 7.6% in the fiscal first quarter, which ended on Oct. 28, according to a statement. Net income, at $3.64 billion, or 89 cents per share, rose from $2.67 billion, or 65 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

