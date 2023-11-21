(CNBC) After months on the market, crypto news site CoinDesk has finally been acquired by a business that’s run by the former president of the New York Stock Exchange. Bullish, a digital asset exchange led by ex-NYSE chief Tom Farley, has purchased CoinDesk from Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group. It’s the latest sign that Silbert’s crypto empire, which had vaulted its founder into the billionaire ranks, continues to fall apart.

