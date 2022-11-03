(CNBC) Stock futures were slightly higher Wednesday evening following losses during the daily trading session after the Federal Reserve delivered another interest rate hike and signaled that no pivot or rate cut is coming anytime soon. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 63 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were 0.25% and and 0.33% higher.
