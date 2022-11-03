Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are up after a volatile session following the Fed’s latest interest rate hike

November 3, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures were slightly higher Wednesday evening following losses during the daily trading session after the Federal Reserve delivered another interest rate hike and signaled that no pivot or rate cut is coming anytime soon. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 63 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were 0.25% and and 0.33% higher.

