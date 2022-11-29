Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

How FTX ‘death spiral’ spelled doom for BlockFi, according to bankruptcy filing

November 29, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) There was supposedly one man who could save crypto — Sam Bankman-Fried. The former FTX CEO bailed out and took over crypto firms as cryptocurrency markets withered with Terra’s spring crash. In October, FTX won the bidding war for bankrupt crypto firm Voyager Digital in a highly advantageous deal. With the collapse of FTX, the firms which Bankman-Fried saved now find themselves in an uncertain state. Voyager put itself back up for auction last week. Today, BlockFi filed for bankruptcy in New Jersey.

