Gemini, BlockFi, Genesis announcing new restrictions as FTX contagion spreads

November 17, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) In the latest fallout from FTX’s rapid collapse last week, the lending arm of the crypto investment bank Genesis Global Trading is pausing new loan originations and redemptions, the company announced in a thread of tweets Wednesday. The lending arm of the bank serves an institutional client base and is known as Genesis Global Capital. At the end of its third quarter, it had more than $2.8 billion in total active loans, according to the company’s website.

