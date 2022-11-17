Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed’s Waller says he’s open to a half-point rate hike at December meeting

November 17, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Wednesday he’s open to reducing the level of interest rate increases soon, so long as the economic data cooperates. The rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee is set to meet Dec. 13-14. Market expectations are running high that policymakers will approve another rate hike, but this time opting for a 0.5 percentage point, or 50 basis point, move. That would come after approving four consecutive 0.75 percentage point increases.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Unregistered Brokers that Facilitated more than $1.2 Billion in Stock Trades
  2. Binance exec says ‘it was like a bomb went off’ at FTX, compares Bankman-Fried to Madoff and Elizabeth Holmes
  3. FTX suggests Sam Bankman-Fried transferred assets to Bahamas government custody after bankruptcy: Filing
  4. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says layoffs will continue into next year
  5. Elon Musk sets more in-office requirements at Twitter, threatens lax managers

Search


Categories