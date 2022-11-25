Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed officials see smaller rate hikes coming ‘soon,’ minutes show

November 25, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal Reserve officials earlier this month agreed that smaller interest rate increases should happen soon as they evaluate the impact policy is having on the economy, meeting minutes released Wednesday indicated. Reflecting statements that multiple officials have made over the past several weeks, the meeting summary pointed to smaller rate hikes coming. Markets widely expect the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee to step down to a 0.5 percentage point increase in December, following four straight 0.75 percentage point hikes.

