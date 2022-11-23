Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

CME Group CEO calls Bankman-Fried ‘an absolute fraud,’ says he saw trouble months before FTX collapse

November 23, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) CME Group chairman and CEO Terry Duffy said he suspected corruption at the cryptocurrency exchange the day of his first one-on-one meeting with founder Sam Bankman-Fried. “I told my team this had nothing to do with crypto,” Duffy told CNBC’s “Fast Money” on Tuesday. “He wanted to list all asset classes, mine, the Intercontinental, the CME and everybody else’s, under his model which would have been… a biblical disaster.”

