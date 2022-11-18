(CNBC) Binance’s chief strategy officer said it took his company two hours of due diligence on FTX to determine that Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange was beyond saving. “It was like a bomb went off in that place,” Patrick Hillmann, Binance CSO, told CNBC on Thursday. “You know, we’re getting on calls, people are crying. … It was complete pandemonium over there,” Hillmann said, adding that when “Sam went completely silent on them, the entire organization just fell to pieces.”

