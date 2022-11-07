Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Berkshire Hathaway’s earnings jump 20%, conglomerate buys back $1 billion in stock

November 7, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Berkshire Hathaway on Saturday posted a solid gain in operating profits during the third quarter despite rising recession fears, while Warren Buffett kept buying back his stock at a modest pace. The Omaha-based conglomerate’s operating earnings — which encompass profits made from the myriad of businesses owned by the conglomerate like insurance, railroads and utilities — totaled $7.761 billion in the third quarter, up 20%.

