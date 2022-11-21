(CNBC) The advertising market is currently weaker than at any point during the coronavirus pandemic slowdown of 2020, Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Executive David Zaslav said at an investment conference Tuesday. If the ad market doesn’t improve next year, “it’s going to be hard” to hit the company’s $12 billion earnings forecast for 2023, Zaslav said at RBC’s Global TIMT Conference in New York.

To read this article: