Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Ad market worse than during lows of the pandemic, says Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav

November 21, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The advertising market is currently weaker than at any point during the coronavirus pandemic slowdown of 2020, Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Executive David Zaslav said at an investment conference Tuesday. If the ad market doesn’t improve next year, “it’s going to be hard” to hit the company’s $12 billion earnings forecast for 2023, Zaslav said at RBC’s Global TIMT Conference in New York.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Seeks to Stop the Registration of Misleading Crypto Asset Offerings
  2. Collapsed FTX owes nearly $3.1 billion to top 50 creditors
  3. Bankman-Fried borrowed $1bn from Alameda Research
  4. S&P 500 futures fall slightly ahead of more retail earnings before the Thanksgiving holiday
  5. Hedge funds kick off Q4 in positive territory

Search


Categories