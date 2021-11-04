(CNBC) Wells Fargo said it is “likely to experience issues or delays” in satisfying demands from multiple U.S. regulators — a subtle, but meaningful shift in language from earlier filings where the bank said it “may” experience delays. The development means that the most significant regulatory constraint on Wells Fargo — a Federal Reserve edict forcing the bank to keep its balance sheet frozen at 2017 levels — could take even longer to resolve, JPMorgan analyst Vivek Juneja said Wednesday in a research note.

To read this article: