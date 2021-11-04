Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Credit Suisse to tighten the reins after string of scandals

November 4, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) Credit Suisse will unveil a new centralised structure on Thursday in an attempt to bring its far-flung divisions to heel and draw a line under a string of scandals that have cost the Swiss bank billions of dollars, two sources said. Over the past year, Credit Suisse has been fined for arranging a fraudulent loan to Mozambique, tarnished by its involvement with defunct financier Greensill, racked up $5.5 billion in losses

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Elon Musk sells around $5 billion of Tesla stock
  2. Disney earnings miss across the board with slowing streaming growth
  3. Goldman Sachs bets on inflation-linked trades as the big winners for 2022
  4. Stock futures are muted after sell-off induced by hot inflation data
  5. Inflation has taken away all the wage gains for workers and then some

Search


Categories