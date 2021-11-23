(CNBC) U.S. Treasury yields rose Monday after President Joe Biden renominated Jerome Powell for a second term as Federal Reserve chair. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed by 9.3 basis points to 1.629% in afternoon trading The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond advanced by 6.4 basis points to 1.971%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

