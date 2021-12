(CNBC) It was a mixed weekend for the consumer. First, in travel, the TSA screened more than 14 million travelers from Monday through Sunday, more than double last year’s total but still shy of 2019 levels. The emergence of the omicron variant also kept travel stocks on watch to begin the week.

Meanwhile in retail, Black Friday turnout disappointed, with store traffic falling nearly 30% this year compared with 2019. Analysts still anticipate healthy growth in overall holiday spending.

