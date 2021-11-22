Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stocks may be entering an optimal period in the Thanksgiving holiday week

November 22, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) If history is a guide, the market should do well in the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday week. The S&P 500 was slightly higher in the past week, buoyed by positive economic reports, particularly the unexpectedly strong 1.7% jump in October’s retail sales. There are a number of economic reports in the week ahead. The most important release is Wednesday’s personal consumption expenditures, which includes the inflation measure most watched by the Federal Reserve.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. McKinsey Affiliate to Pay $18 Million for Compliance Failures in Handling of Nonpublic Information
  2. Buyout firm Apollo to acquire stake in energy storage operator Broad Reach
  3. Stock futures rise slightly as market enters holiday-shortened week
  4. Stocks may be entering an optimal period in the Thanksgiving holiday week
  5. Stocks struggle on Friday after Austria lockdown, but tech shares post winning week

Search


Categories