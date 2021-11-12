Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures rise slightly as Wall Street looks to avoid losing week amid high inflation

November 12, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures moved slightly higher early Friday morning as Wall Street looked to end the week on a positive note after a historic inflation report. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 24 points. Those for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 hovered in mildly positive territory. The move in futures comes after the stock market appears to have withstood the hottest inflation report in 30 years on Wednesday.

