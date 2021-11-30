Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fund managers rely on AI to generate alpha during pandemic

November 30, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Fund managers are increasingly relying on artificial intelligence to generate alpha, according to a new report from Deloitte. The report is based on responses from 400 senior investment management executives. According to the report, 85% of the respondents that use AI-based solutions in the pre-investment phase either strongly agreed or agreed that AI helped them generate alpha.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Swiss Trader in Two International Insider Trading Schemes
  2. Scaramucci Fund Boosted Crypto Exposure by 150% in Third Quarter
  3. Hedge fund advanced in October with CTA funds in the lead supported by higher commodity prices
  4. Dow drops 650 points on growing omicron fears, Powell taper comments
  5. Why Apple was the only tech stock that went up on Tuesday

Search


Categories