(Opalesque) Fund managers are increasingly relying on artificial intelligence to generate alpha, according to a new report from Deloitte. The report is based on responses from 400 senior investment management executives. According to the report, 85% of the respondents that use AI-based solutions in the pre-investment phase either strongly agreed or agreed that AI helped them generate alpha.
Fund managers rely on AI to generate alpha during pandemic
