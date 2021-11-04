Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Credit Suisse to tighten the reins after string of scandals

November 4, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) Credit Suisse will unveil a new centralised structure on Thursday in an attempt to bring its far-flung divisions to heel and draw a line under a string of scandals that have cost the Swiss bank billions of dollars, two sources said. Over the past year, Credit Suisse has been fined for arranging a fraudulent loan to Mozambique, tarnished by its involvement with defunct financier Greensill, racked up $5.5 billion in losses

