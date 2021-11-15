(CNBC) The first bitcoin upgrade in four years has just gone live. It is a rare moment of consensus among stakeholders, and it’s a big deal for the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. The Taproot update means greater transaction privacy and efficiency – and crucially, it will unlock the potential for smart contracts, which can be used to eliminate middlemen from transactions.
Bitcoin’s biggest upgrade in four years just happened – here’s what changes
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.