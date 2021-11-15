Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bitcoin’s biggest upgrade in four years just happened – here’s what changes

November 15, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The first bitcoin upgrade in four years has just gone live. It is a rare moment of consensus among stakeholders, and it’s a big deal for the world’s most popular cryptocurrency.  The Taproot update means greater transaction privacy and efficiency – and crucially, it will unlock the potential for smart contracts, which can be used to eliminate middlemen from transactions. 

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. October retail sales are expected to be strong, showing economy is back on track
  2. Fed should hike interest rates immediately to cut stagflation risks, economist Stephen Roach suggests
  3. Hedge fund short sellers ramp up bets against Hargreaves Lansdown
  4. JPMorgan sues Tesla for $162 million in warrants dispute around Elon Musk take-private tweets
  5. Court Orders Asset Freeze Against Recidivist and Barred Investment Adviser and His Firm

Search


Categories