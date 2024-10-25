(CNBC) S&P 500 futures are muted Thursday night after the broad index ended a three-day negative streak. Futures tied to the broad index added less than 0.1%, as did Nasdaq 100 futures. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose just 3 points. In after-hours action, L3Harris shares climbed more than 4% after the defense company exceeded Wall Street’s forecasts when reporting third-quarter earnings. Dexcom tumbled more than 3% despite beating expectations on both lines.

