(CNBC) Stock futures were calm on Sunday evening as Wall Street looks to keep the momentum from Friday’s rally. S&P 500 futures added 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 futures were up roughly 0.2%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures ticked up 53 points, or about 0.1%. The move in futures comes after a bumpy week for stocks that saw the major averages grind out modest gains.

