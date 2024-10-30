Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Morgan Stanley CEO says the era of zero interest rates and inflation ‘is over’

October 30, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The days of easy money and zero interest rates are firmly in the past, Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick said Tuesday, speaking at a panel of finance CEOs in Riyadh. “The end of financial repression, of zero interest rates and zero inflation, that era is over. Interest rates will be higher, will be challenged around the world. And the end of ‘the end of history’ — geopolitics are back and will be part of the challenge for decades to come.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. S&P 500 futures rise after Alphabet posts earnings beat: Live updates
  2. Digital assets funds YTD inflows hit $27bn
  3. Swiss bank UBS smashes third-quarter expectations with $1.4 billion in profit
  4. Ex-Elliott manager to launch new business
  5. Morgan Stanley CEO says the era of zero interest rates and inflation ‘is over’

Search


Categories