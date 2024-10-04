(CNBC) Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has surpassed Jeff Bezos as the world’s second richest person. Zuckerberg’s net worth reached $206.2 billion on Thursday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, topping the $205.1 billion net worth of the former Amazon CEO and president. The Facebook co-founder now trails Tesla chief Elon Musk by roughly $50 billion, the index showed.

