(CNBC) JPMorgan said profit fell 2% from a year earlier to $12.9 billion, while revenue climbed 6% to $43.32 billion. Net interest income rose 3% to $23.5 billion, exceeding the $22.73 billion Street Account estimate, on gains from investments in securities and loan growth in its credit card business. CEO Jamie Dimon touted the firm’s quarterly results in a statement, while also addressing regulators’ sweeping efforts to force banks to hold more capital and expressing concern about rising geopolitical risks.

To read this article: