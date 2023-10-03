(CNBC) A major benchmark for U.S. stocks — the Russell 2000 index — turned negative for the year on Monday, an indicator of broader weakness occurring in the economy that’s being masked by a few large-cap tech equities. The small-cap barometer lost 1.6% on the day, pushing its year-to-date performance to a loss of 0.2%. It is also down 12.5% from its 52-week high.

