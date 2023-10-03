Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

The benchmark for small-cap stocks — the Russell 2000 — turned negative for the year

October 3, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A major benchmark for U.S. stocks — the Russell 2000 index — turned negative for the year on Monday, an indicator of broader weakness occurring in the economy that’s being masked by a few large-cap tech equities.  The small-cap barometer lost 1.6% on the day, pushing its year-to-date performance to a loss of 0.2%. It is also down 12.5% from its 52-week high.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges D. E. Shaw with $10m Penalty for Violating Whistleblower Protection Rule
  2. Bridgewater boss sees US debt crisis ahead
  3. Bill Ackman says the economy is starting to slow and the Fed is likely done hiking
  4. FTX customers who lost a fortune on the bankrupt exchange are doubling down on crypto
  5. The benchmark for small-cap stocks — the Russell 2000 — turned negative for the year

Search


Categories