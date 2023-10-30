(CNBC) U.S. stock futures opened higher slightly Sunday ahead of a big week filled with a Federal Reserve rate decision, jobs report and Apple’s earnings report. S&P 500 futures added 0.3%, while Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.4%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.1%. The S&P 500 fell into correction territory last week, shedding 2.5% for the week to put it down by 10.6% from its 2023 high.

