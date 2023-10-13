Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Microsoft-Activision Blizzard takeover gets approval from UK regulators, clearing way for deal to close

October 13, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Britain’s top competition watchdog on Friday gave the green light to Microsoft’s proposed $69 billion takeover of gaming firm Activision Blizzard, removing the last major hurdle for the deal to close. It marks a major U-turn from the CMA, the staunchest critic of the takeover, which effectively blocked the deal earlier this year over concerns that the acquisition would hamper competition in the nascent cloud gaming market.

