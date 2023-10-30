Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

JPMorgan Chase stock slips after bank says CEO Jamie Dimon is selling 1 million shares

October 30, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon will begin to sell one million shares of the bank he runs next year. The plan has sparked concern that Dimon, 67, could be contemplating retirement. Dimon is arguably the country’s top banker. He has led JPMorgan since 2005, helping build it into the biggest and most profitable American bank. His stewardship included navigating JPMorgan through two banking crises, helping stabilize the industry by acquiring failed banks.

