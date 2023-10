(CNBC) Crypto prices rallied on Monday, pushing bitcoin to its highest level in more than a month. Bitcoin rose 3% to $27,921. The cryptocurrency traded above the $28,000 mark for much of the day, putting bitcoin at its highest level since Aug. 17, according to data from Coin Metrics. Ether briefly traded above $1,700 before giving back its gains on Monday afternoon.

To read this article: