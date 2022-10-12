Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Uber, Doordash plunge after Labor Department proposes change to gig worker classification

October 12, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Biden Labor Department released a proposal Tuesday that could pave the way for regulators and courts to reclassify gig workers as employees rather than independent contractors. The proposed rule, if adopted, could raise costs for companies like Lyft, Uber, Instacart and DoorDash that rely on contract workers to pick up shifts on their own schedules. Shares of Lyft fell 12% on Tuesday, while Uber dropped 10.4% and DoorDash shed 6%.

